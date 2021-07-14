Disney Rules the 2021 Emmy Nominations

The 2021 Emmy nominations dropped Tuesday, with the House of Mouse sitting pretty on top of the pile. To be fair, Disney owns its own streamer, and Hulu and FX, plus ABC, so it’s no surprise that they beat the rest of the pack with 146 nods this year.

That total includes 71 for Disney+, 25 for Hulu, 23 for ABC, 16 for FX, and more. HBO earned more than any other single platform with 130, and Netflix nipped at its heels with 129.

The Crown and The Mandalorian earned 24 nominations each, with WandaVision closely trailing with 23. Lovecraft County was next with 18 nominations.

One notable nom: Oprah Winfrey earned on for her blockbuster interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, September 19th on CBS starting at 8 p.m.