Disney, Ron DeSantis, Nick and Vanessa Lachey + More!

DISNEY SUES FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Walt Disney Co. has filed a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the loss of their special district. Disney claims that DeSantis’ oversight board “enacted in retaliation for Disney’s political speech in violation of the First Amendment,” as the company spoke out against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The lawsuit states, “A targeted campaign of government retaliation — orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech — now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

NICK AND VANESSA LACHEY WILL CONTINUE HOSTING ‘LOVE IS BLIND:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that, despite a recent Change.org petition calling for Nick and Vanessa Lachey to be axed as hosts from Love is Blind, the couple is expected to resume their hosting duties for future seasons. Former Love is Blind stars Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati commented on the controversy surrounding the co-hosts on a recent episode of their Out of the Pods podcast. “Look, I know we’re biased because of course we know Vanessa and Nick. We really considered them as mom and dad during filming,” Lee said. “They played this role of mentors to us, providing advice as we were making our decision to say ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’ on our wedding day. I also agree with the criticism, but I also think it’s unfair as well with how much backlash she’s getting. It feels like a dog pile.” Vempati added, “Not to say that there weren’t certain moments that we disagreed with, but I think it’s being pushed too far.”

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR THE SECOND SEASON OF ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT…:’ According to Today, HBO Max released the official teaser for the second season of the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… on Wednesday (April 26th). The teaser gives fans a glimpse at John Corbett reprising his role as Aidan, while Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) says, “And just like that, I realized some things are better left in the past. But maybe … not everything.” The second season of the show is set to return to the streaming platform in June.

‘RED TABLE TALK’ CANCELLED: Red Table Talk — along with the rest of Facebook Watch‘s original programming, has been cancelled. According to TV Line, the show’s production company Westbrook Studios, founded by Jada Pinkett-Smith and her husband Will Smith, is reportedly looking for a new distributor for the series.

DAYTIME EMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS ARE ANNOUNCED: Deadline reports that the nominees for this year’s Daytime Emmys were released on Wednesday (April 26th). For soaps, General Hospital is leading the way with 19 noms, while The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless follow close behind with 14 and 13 noms respectively. When it comes to talk shows, The Kelly Clarkson Show received 11 noms, while The Drew Barrymore Show and The Jennifer Hudson Show received seven and six noms respectively.

See the full list of nominees below:

Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC Peacock)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital (ABC)

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital (ABC)

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital (ABC)

Supporting Performance In a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC)

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital (ABC)

Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital (ABC)

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem (Peacock)

Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)

Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Daytime Talk Series

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Today with Hoda and Jenna (NBC)

Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood (Syndicated)

E! News (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Extra (Syndicated)

Inside Edition (Syndicated)

Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri! (Syndicated)

Daytime Program Host

Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home (Netflix)

Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)

Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

Kevin O’Connor, This Old House (PBS/Roku)

Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens (Roku)

Culinary Series

Family Dinner (Magnolia Network)

José Andrés and Family in Spain (Discovery+)

Martha Cooks (Roku)

Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time (PBS)

Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Culinary Host

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network)

Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

Guy Fieri, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks (Roku)

Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture (TBS/ TNT/truTV)

Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner (Magnolia Network)

Legal/Courtroom Program

Caught in Providence (Syndicated)

Hot Bench (Syndicated)

Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)

Judy Justice (Freevee)

The People’s Court (Syndicated)

Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

Guy’s All-American Road Trip (Food Network)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Reel Destinations (Focus Features)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

Instructional/How-To Program

Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry (MasterClass)

Fixer Upper: The Castle (Magnolia Network)

Idea House: Mountain Modern (Roku)

Instant Dream Home (Netflix)

Martha Gardens (Roku)

Lifestyle Program

Eat This With Yara (AJ+)

For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

George to the Rescue (NBC)

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Netflix)

Mind Your Manners (Netflix)

The Established Home (Magnolia Network)

Arts and Popular Culture Program

American Anthems (PBS)

Kings of Leon @ O2 (YouTube)

My Bluegrass Story (RFD-TV)

Variety Power of Women: Changemakers Lifetime (Variety Studio)

Actors on Actors (PBS) Working in the Theatre (AmericanTheatreWing.org)

Educational and Informational Program

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

The Earth Unlocked (The Weather Channel)

The Future Of (Netflix)

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward (NBC)

Historian’s Take (PBS)

Italy Made with Love (PBS)

Vikings: The Rise and Fall (National Geographic)

Daytime Special

96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

All Boys Aren’t Blue (YouTube)

Behind The Table: A View Reunion (Hulu)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day (ABC)

Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022 (Syndicated)

The House that Norm Built (PBS/Roku)

Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism (YouTube Originals)

Short Form Program

Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond (World Channel)

Dressed (Focus Features)

Finding Pause (Healthline)

Handmade (YouTube)

My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson (Conde Nast/Bon Appetit)

Ready Jet Cook (Food Network)

Promotional Announcement

Access Hollywood, “Tow Yard” (Syndicated)

The Drew Barrymore Show, “Drew’s Got the Beat” (Syndicated)

The Jennifer Hudson Show, “EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic” (Syndicated)

Sherri! “Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.” (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall, “Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons” (Syndicated)

Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two (Peacock)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program*

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

*Due to submission count, this category is a merged Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series and Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special. All entries in both categories were judged by the same panel.

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two (Peacock)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Ask This Old House (PBS/Roku)

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia (Magnolia Network)

Home (Apple TV+)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

American Anthems (PBS)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

Music Direction and Composition

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

Home (Apple TV+)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Original Song

“Darling Darling,” General Hospital (ABC)

“Everyone Dances,” The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

“Life Is Sweet,” American Anthems (PBS)

“Only There,” Joni Table Talk (Daystar)

“Pocket Change,” American Anthems (PBS)

Lighting Direction

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day (ABC)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Cinematography

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

Home (Apple TV+)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Italy Made with Love (PBS)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

Single Camera Editing

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia (Magnolia Network)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

Home (Apple TV+)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

Multiple Camera Editing

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

Behind The Table: A View Reunion (Hulu)

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Emeril Cooks (Roku)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Rachael Ray (Syndicated)

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Sound Mixing And Sound Editing

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

Home (Apple TV+) Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

Main Title and Graphic Design

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

Instant Dream Home (Netflix)

Casting

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Days of our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

Start Up (PBS)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

General Hospital (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Costume Design/Styling

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

General Hospital (ABC) Sherri! (Syndicated)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Hairstyling and Makeup

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

Sherri! (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)