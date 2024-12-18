Disney Pulls Transgender Storyline From Pixar’s ‘Win Or Lose’ Series

Pixar’s upcoming animated series Win Or Lose will no longer incorporate a transgender storyline. The show portrays the experiences of a co-ed middle school softball team called the Pickles in the days leading up to their championship match, with each of the 8 episodes delving into a character’s off-the-field life from various perspectives like players, parents, coaches, or umpires. A Disney spokesperson explained that the decision to omit the storyline was made to allow parents to address sensitive subjects with their children according to “their own terms and timeline.” While the character remains, certain lines pertaining to gender identity have been edited out from the dialogue. (THR)