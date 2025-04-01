Discovery+ Doc To Focus On Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

A forthcoming docuseries titled Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud is set to premiere on Discovery+ in June, shedding light on the legal dispute between actress-producer Blake Lively and her co-star and director from It Ends with Us, Justin Baldoni. The show will delve into the intricacies of the legal battle, providing viewers with a detailed examination of the ongoing feud. This series is part of Discovery+’s lineup of programs focusing on celebrity conflicts, akin to previously aired titles like Johnny vs. Amber: The U.S. Trial and Vardy vs. Rooney: The Wagatha Trial. An accompanying TV special titled In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni is scheduled to be broadcast on ID. (UPI)