Diddy Allegedly Paid Hotel Security Guard $100,000 For Cassie Beating Video, Heckler Disrupts Trial

A former hotel security guard, Eddy Garcia, testified at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs‘ trial yesterday that the hip hop mogul paid him $100,000 to obtain the only copy of the 2016 surveillance video showing him savagely beating Cassie. Garcia testified that Diddy’s former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, first contacted him about the tape, then visited him to retrieve the footage. When Garcia refused, he claims Khorram and Diddy continued calling his personal cell. Garcia further alleges that his boss agreed to erase the footage for $50,000. Diddy and a security guard then reportedly met with Garcia, who handed over the USB drive and signed an NDA under threat of a $1 million penalty. (Us Weekly)

A disruptive heckler was also removed from the proceedings on Tuesday. The woman, who was in the audience, loudly yelled “Diddy” and used profanity before Judge Arun Subramanian ordered her ejection. She accused the “motherf—ers” of laughing at Combs, adding “you’re laughing at a black man’s legacy” and challenging him to “pull your gun out ninja, I dare you.” (People)