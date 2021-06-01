Did Wendy Williams Snub Angela Lee and Miss Jones?

Wendy Williams is making headlines for the wrong reasons. The talk show maven, who got her start in radio, stopped by Caroline’s comedy club Thursday with Miss Jones, who has been an icon of hip hop radio for decades.

Angela Yee of 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” was also there. Yee and Miss Jones wanted to mark the occasion; per Page Six, Miss Jones asked comedian Donnell Rawling who was onstage, if they could step on and snap a shot. Williams reportedly refused to leave her seat, stunning onlookers.

One audience member reportedly yelled: “Wendy get up and go onstage to take the picture. What’s her problem? Why wouldn’t she get up?”

“If pity was a person,” they lamented.

Yee and Jones got onstage for a shot.