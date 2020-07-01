Did Meghan Markle Embarrass Prince Harry With Pregnancy Announcement?

Meghan Markle “embarrassed” Prince Harry after revealing that she was pregnant on Princess Eugenie‘s wedding day. A new royal tell all called Royals at War, claims it was a “huge social gaffe” that infuriated Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson.

The book’s authors Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett claim the mom-to-be made the reveal while celebrating Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s wedding with the royal family on October 12, 2018.

The book claims: “Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child,” continuing, “This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal – stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah.”

The pair shared their news with the public on the eve of their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand on October 15, 2018.

ACTIVISM

Meghan, meanwhile, is busy building a new life in L.A. with Harry and their son Archie. The pair are throwing themselves into social causes, including Black Lives Matter. Meghan and Harry have reached out to a number of organizations and people, and Meghan reportedly had a lengthy conversation with an 18-year-old Black woman from Wisconsin who was set on fire in a possible hate crime.

Meghan and Althea Bernstein reportedly spoke for 40 minutes on Saturday after getting in touch through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

Meghan and Harry “are holding calls with community leaders and organizations but are doing that privately as they continue to see how they can play a role. But they also want to learn and talk about it like the rest of us,” a source tells People.