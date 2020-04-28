Did Kylie Jenner Stage Glam Paparazzi Shots After … Those Other Ones?

Last week, several images of Kylie Jenner looking like an almost-normal citizen dropped: she was dressed down in sweats, not made up and honestly she still looked pretty amazing. But not as polished as the image of the 22-year-old billionaire glamazon she normally projects.

Flash forward, a new set of Kylie paparazzi shots have dropped, and in these, she looks as casually Instagram-ready as always. And yes, social media users smell a rat.

Wrote one: “Kylie Jenner’s unedited paparazzi pics breaking the internet and Kylie responding with hiring a personal photographer to post ‘pap’ pics but made him edit them is the most hilarious thing ever.”

Another shared: “ofc Kylie Jenner staged her candid photos this time because y’all bullied her into it after the pictures of her without makeup went viral. just because she’s a celebrity doesn’t mean she’s always ‘picture ready’ 25/8. she still has feelings”.

Yet another opined: “did kylie jenner. just stage. paparazzi pictures. outside her house. during a fucking global pandemic???”