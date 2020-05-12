Did Kristin Cavallari Wish Herself a Happy Mother’s Day From Ex Jay Cutler‘s Account?

*eep*. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s split keeps getting messier. On Mother’s Day, Cutler’s Instagram account wished Cavallari a Happy Mother’s Day: “Happy Mother’s day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one.”

The pair share three kids. But fans immediately piled on, saying Cavallari runs his account: “Guys she runs his Instagram…” and “Congratulations on wishing yourself a Happy Mothers Day I guess.”

Does she run his account? Who knows if she still does, but as of 2018, she did, according to USA Today. She said at the time on Instagram Stories: “I think there needs to be a little clarification on Jay’s Instagram. It’s not him running it. It’s me. It’s what Jay would have if he had Instagram.”