Did Harry Styles Romance Prompt Olivia Wilde's Split From Jason Sudeikis?

News of Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles shocked many, but it especially hurt her longtime former fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, Page Six reports. News of Wilde and Sudeikis’ split hit in November; the pair share two children.

But sources tell Page Six that Wilde and Styles got together in October. While reports have claimed that Wilde and Sudeikis broke up in early 2020, others tell Page Six that they broke up after Wilde and Styles got together.

“Olivia and Jason were having issues, like any other couple, but Jason loves Olivia — he completely adores her, and that’s what makes this so sad. He’s always been committed to making their family work,” the source close to the couple said.

The source added: “People have tried to make out that Harry and Olivia have only been dating for the past few weeks, but that’s not right. Jason found out about Harry and pushed the conversation. Olivia then asked for a separation and news of the split was made public.”