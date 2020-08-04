Did Clare Crawley Drop Out of ‘The Bachelorette’ After Falling for a Contestant?

In what must be one of the wildest lead-ups to a new season of Bachelorette ever, rumors are swirling that Clare Crawley has dropped out before the season has finished filming. The 39-year-old has been filming the season in quarantine-induced lockdown in Palm Springs, after multiple setbacks and delays over the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 15th, ABC announced that 42 men were vying for her heart; 25 of the men were newbies, and 17 were on the original list. Several of her would-be suitors the first time around were in their 20s or 30s, which also raised brows on social media. Host Chris Harrison said in interviews that he also hoped she’d find more age appropriate candidates. One of the men who was cut was Matt James, who was announced in June as the first black Bachelor in the franchise’s history.

So what happened? According to reports, it seems that Crawley may have found love with Dale Moss, a contestant. Over the weekend, Reality Steve tweeted a Reddit theory that she is being replaced by Tayshia Adams, writing, “I’ve been made aware of this Reddit post making the rounds. Been on the phone for the last 2 hrs digging. I cannot confirm with 100% certainty if it’s true yet, but if you ask my opinion, I think there is some serious validity to it based on what I’m hearing now.”

Life & Style reports that after meeting Moss, she immediately found a “deep connection,” and “refused to come out of her room” and film with other men.

A source said: “Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do. They are frantically trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.”

An insider tells E! that the transition is a go. “The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors,” the insider shares. “Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead.”

Fueling the rumor is Crawley’s Twitter activity. Per ET, her account “liked” a tweet about Adams replacing her … then she unliked it by Monday morning.

Adams first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.