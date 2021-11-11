Diane Keaton Confuses Reese Witherspoon’s Son For Leonardo DiCaprio

Diane Keaton mistook Reese Witherspoon’s son for a young Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Oscar winner posted a video on Instagram Monday (Nov. 8th), honoring male beauty. As the first image flashed n the screen, the actress said, “Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio. Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid.”

Witherspoon hit the comments to let Keaton know that it was in fact, her 18-year-old son, Deacon. After seeing Reese’s comment, Diane replied with three blushing emojis.