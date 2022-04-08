Diamond Ring Sparks Bennifer Engagement Rumors

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted wearing a possible engagement ring.

TMZ reports that J.Lo and her daughter, Emme, were out furniture shopping Monday (April 4th) when photographers caught the singer sporting a diamond on her left ring finger.

According to the outlet, she flipped the ring to hide the rock when she saw there were paparazzi present.

If Lopez is, indeed, engaged to Ben Affleck, this will be the second time. The Tender Bar actor first proposed to Lopez at his mother’s home in October 2002 after three months of dating.