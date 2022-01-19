Details Emerge On Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Split

Fans might have been surprised to learn about Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s breakup, but a source told People that it “didn’t happen overnight.” After nearly 17 years together, the former couple announced the news of their breakup last week. A source close to Bonet said they “were amazing for years, until they no longer were.”

“They have grown apart because of different focuses,” the source added. “A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can,” the source said of the Game of Thrones star.

It appears the couple simply had different priorities, as the former Cosby Show actress “has had no interest in joining” Momoa “on every location” and that “she enjoys her life in L.A.”

The distance between the two has apparently “been a disaster.” However, the source continued, “It’s not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash talk each other. They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power.” They also want to “keep peace” for the sake of their two children, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola.