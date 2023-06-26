Dermot Mulroney, Harrison Ford,

DERMOT MULRONEY WALKS OFF ‘THE VIEW’ IN SUPPORT OF WRITER’S STRIKE: Dermot Mulroney shared his solidarity with the writers on strike during an appearance on The View Friday (June 23rd). Following his interview, the My Best Friend’s Wedding star said, “Are we going to break? Okay, sorry, first, I want to do this symbolically, in support and solidarity with the writers, I’m going to walk off your show.” He added, “Thank you, I’ll see you on the picket lines in July! Love you, thank you!”

HARRISON FORD HAS NO PLANS TO RETIRE: Harrison Ford isn’t ready to leave the big screen behind just yet. The 80-year-old actor told CNN’s Chris Wallace recently, “I don’t do well when I don’t have work.” The Indiana Jones star added, “I love to work… I love to feel useful. It’s my Jones, I want to be helpful.”

MAURY POVICH RELEASES AT-HOME PATERNITY TESTS: Maury Povich, the talk show host famous for saying, “You are not the father,” revealed to TMZ that he is launching an at-home paternity test business called “The Results Are In.” This news comes nearly a year after the final episode of the Maury show aired. “I’ve been around paternity testing for more than 20 years, so I know exactly what’s going on and how we can help those people who are looking for fathers, fathers who are looking for children, fathers who don’t think they’re the fathers and fathers who think they’re the fathers,” Povich said in a video. “We can unite families after a long period of time.”

‘CASINO ROYALE’ DIRECTOR SAYS HENRY CAVILL’S JAMES BOND AUDITION WAS ‘TREMENDOUS:’ In an interview with Express UK, Casino Royale director Martin Campbell revealed that Henry Cavill almost landed the role of James Bond. “He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous,” Campbell said. “And look, if Daniel [Craig] didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape … very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”