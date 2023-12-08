Derek Hough, Joshua Jackson, Lupita Nyong’o + More!

DEREK HOUGH REVEALS HIS WIFE HAYLEY ERBERT UNDERWENT AN EMERGENCY CRANIECTOMY: Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough took to Instagram on Thursday (December 7th) to share that his wife, Hayley Erbert, underwent an emergency craniectomy the night before. Hough wrote that Erbert “became disoriented” and “was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.” He went on to thank medical personnel and first responders and asked for “prayers and positivity during this time.” Derek’s sister, Julianne Hough, shared his post to her Instagram stories and added, “Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek … Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!” https://www.instagram.com/p/C0j7a_MOUWV/

JOSHUA JACKSON AND LUPITA NYONG’O ARE SPOTTED HOLDING HANDS: Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o aren’t keeping their romance under wraps anymore. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair, who have been rumored to be dating since October, were photographed holding hands on Tuesday (December 5th). Both actors wore beanies and sunglasses as they took a stroll through Joshua Tree in California. The Blank Panther actor was wearing a t-shirt that read, “It’s okay to cry.” This comes after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek actor after three years of marriage, and Nyong’o announced her breakup from Selema Masekela. https://www.instagram.com/p/C0j4f-HyBa_/?hl=en

FANTASIA BARRINO IS HAPPY TO BE ‘BACK’ AFTER ‘LOSING EVERYTHING TWICE:’ Fantasia Barrino told E! News at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event Tuesday (December 5th) that her success as of late “feels good” after “losing everything twice” and “having to fight to get back here.” The Color Purple actor has been open about her past struggles with substance abuse. “We go through things, you fall, you get back up,” she said. “So, for me to be in this room with so many amazing women like Danielle Brooks, I’m looking at these women who have a story, who are mothers, who are wives, who’ve fallen and gotten back up, they’re fighting. I want to enjoy this and know that I worked hard to get here.”

TOM SANDOVAL SAYS HE ‘FOUGHT SO HARD’ FOR RACHEL LEVISS: On Thursday’s (December 7th) episode of the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, Tom Sandoval shared more details about his affair with Rachel Leviss, which made headlines as “Scandoval” and ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Sandoval said he “fought so hard for Rachel,” before she cut him out of her life and moved to Arizona to be with family. The Vanderpump Rules star added, “We were best friends. It’s heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her. She’s not just some hot girl. I was a model for 15 years, it’s deeper than that.”