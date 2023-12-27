Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, Gabrielle Union + More!

DEREK HOUGH AND HAYLEY ERBERT CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS TOGETHER AS SHE RECOVERS FROM CRANIOPLASTY: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert shared a photo of themselves kissing in front of a Christmas tree to Instagram on Monday (December 25th), after Erbert underwent skull surgery last week. According to People, this is the first Christmas they have celebrated together as a married couple. “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!” the Dancing with the Stars professionals wrote in the caption. “Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment.”

GABRIELLE UNION ILLUSTRATES WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE ‘A BLACK ACTRESS AND PRODUCER IN HOLLYWOOD:’ On the heels of Taraji P. Henson’s comments about the struggles she’s faced as a Black female actor in Hollywood, Gabrielle Union shared a video to Instagram on Monday (December 25th) that hinted at her own experience in the industry. “I’m a Black actress and producer in Hollywood. Of course, I’ve been mistaken for Garcelle Beauvais, Brandy, Ashanti, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, both Halles Berry and Bailey and both Reginas King and Hall,” the Bring It On actor says, in the vein of the “We’re” TikTok trend, according to Complex. “I’m a Black actress and producer in Hollywood. Of course, our box office successes never matter,” she adds. “I’m a Black actress and producer in Hollywood. Of course, I’m going to have to work until it’s… the end… because we can’t retire. We don’t make enough.”

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON RECREATES ‘90S ROCK MEME: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave fans a treat on Monday (December 25th), sharing a video of himself dressed just like he was in a photo from the ‘90s, which has since become a meme. The Jumanji actor wore a wig along with a silver chain atop a black turtleneck and a black fanny pack around denim jeans to recreate the look. “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, ’90s Rock nipping at your nose,” he sings in the video.