Denzel Washington Says ‘Black Panther 3’ Will Be One Of His Last Movies

Denzel Washington announced that he’ll play role in the upcoming Black Panther 3 during an interview on the Today Show Australia. “Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther,” he said. “After that, I’m going to do the film ‘Othello,’ After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire.” While Marvel has not officially confirmed the third Black Panther movie, original star Chadwick Boseman revealed before his death in 2020 that Washington once paid his acting school dues for a summer and thus: “There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington.” The iconic actor will next be starring in Gladiator II, set to premiere on November 22nd. (Variety)