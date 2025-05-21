Denzel Washington Fights Back Against Pushy Cannes Photographer On Red Carpet

Denzel Washington faced a moment of tension with a persistent photographer at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest. In a video shared by the New York Post, Washington is seen reprimanding the photographer and telling him to “stop” amid the red carpet chaos. The photographer tried to laugh it off, and put his hands around the actor’s arm. Washington then pulled away and again told him to “stop.” However, the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest turned the evening around for Washington, who received an unexpected Honorary Palme d’Or. The film garnered positive reactions, with a 5.5-minute standing ovation. Directed by Lee, the movie is a modern-day English remake of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, set in New York and featuring Washington as a music mogul in a perilous situation. It hits theaters August 22nd and streams on Apple TV+ from September 5th. (Variety)