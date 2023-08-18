Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Meagan Good + More!

DENZEL WASHINGTON AND DAKOTA FANNING SHARE HOW THEY’VE KEPT IN TOUCH OVER THE YEARS: In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning talked about working together on The Equalizer 3 for the first time since 2004’s Man On Fire. Washington revealed that the pair have stayed in touch “vicariously” since then. Fanning, who went to New York University with one of the Training Day actor’s daughters, told the outlet, “I’ve obviously, you know, known Denzel for a big part of my life, and one of his daughters is one of my closest friends, so I’m always in the loop.”

‘SUCCESSION’ ACTRESS CRYSTAL FINN IS ATTACKED BY OTTERS: Crystal Finn, the actress who played Lauren Pawson on the fourth season of Succession, told the San Francisco Chronicle recently that she was attacked by otters while visiting Plumas National Forest in Northern California last month. “I felt something on my back side and on my leg,” she told the outlet. “I started looking around and yelling out and [the otters] popped up right in front of me. Then they dove down and started going at me again. I could see the bites on my legs and knew I had been bitten on my butt — that one was the worst, but I couldn’t see it. The bites really hurt.”

MEAGAN GOOD ADVOCATES AGAINST ‘COP CITY’ IN ATLANTA: Meagan Good is using her social media platform to encourage Atlanta residents to sign a petition to put Cop City, a controversial police training compound planned for the city, on the ballot in November. On Wednesday (August 16th) the Shazam! actress shared a photo of herself holding a sign that reads, “#StopCopCity,” and wrote in the caption, “In Atlanta police interests are trying to build a massive police training ground that threatens the environment and Black lives.” She added, “Police have already killed one activist…Tortuguita .. …who was peacefully camped out to protect the Weelaunee forest that Cop City threatens to destroy … THE TIME IS LITERALLY RIGHT NOW to Stop Cop City.”

BLAC CHYNA OPENS UP ABOUT CO-PARENTING WITH ROB KARDASHIAN AND TYGA: Blac Chyna spoke with Entertainment Tonight recently about how she navigates co-parenting with her exes, Rob Kardashian and Tyga. “I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream,” she said, referring to her history with Kardashian. “And also too, let’s not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael (Tyga) too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that’s all I care about as a parent.”