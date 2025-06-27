Denis Villeneuve Set To Direct The Next James Bond Film For Amazon

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Dune, Blade Runner 2049) will direct the next James Bond film. The four-time Oscar nominee, a self-proclaimed “die-hard Bond fan,” expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.” Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, praised Villeneuve’s filmography, describing him as a “cinematic master” capable of delivering “compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and immersive storytelling.” No word on a start date or lead actor for the movie. (Variety)