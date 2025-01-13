‘Den Of Thieves 2’ Tops Box Office With $15 Million As ‘Better Man’ Bombs

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera claimed the top spot at the box office, debuting at No. 1 with $15.5 million. Mufasa: The Lion King stayed strong in second place with $13.2 million, surpassing $540 million globally. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 secured third place with $11 million. The art house vampire film Nosferatu earned $6.8 million for fourth place, while Disney’s Moana 2 rounded out the top five with $6.5 million, reaching $434 million in North America and nearing a staggering $990 million worldwide. The big miss of the weekend was the musical biopic Better Man, featuring a CGI monkey as Robbie Williams, which fell short with a meager $1 million. (Variety)