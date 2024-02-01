Demi Moore Shares What She Tells Her Children About Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

Demi Moore appeared on Wednesday’s (January 31st) episode of Good Morning America and opened up about her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last year. The pair were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters together: 35-year-old Rumer, 32-year-old Scout, and 29-year-old Tallulah.

“I think given the givens, he’s doing very well,” the Ghost actor said. She then went on to share what she says to their daughters as the family copes with these changes.

“What I’ll share is what I say to my children, which is, it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold on to what isn’t, but what is,” she told the talk show’s hosts. “Because there’s great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that.”

In the same vein, Moore told Andy Cohen during a recent SiriusXM Town Hall, “When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think, or even who you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are –– not all that they’re not.”