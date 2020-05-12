Demi Moore Hangs With Ex Bruce Willis & Wife + Tallulah Talks Estrangement

Every family has its ups and downs, but Demi Moore, her ex-husband Bruce Willis, his wife Emma Heming, and their collective five children, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, Tallulah, 26, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6 seem to be on a high.

On Mother’s Day, Demi shared a shot of herself and Bruce on their wedding day in 1987, which was officiated by the late Little Richard, who died over the weekend. She also shared shots of their entire blended family, writing: “Thankful to be with family today (and every day).”

TALLULAH

Tallulah, meanwhile, is opening up about darker times with her mom. In a post on Mother’s Day, she wrote that she sympathized with “anyone who struggles to celebrate a day when it reminds them of a loss.”

The pair did not talk for three years after Demi’s marriage to Ashton Kutcher ended in 2013.

Tallulah wrote: “I didn’t talk to my mom for almost 3 years and during that shattered time this day would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust. I remember tearing up driving to work upon hearing a radio ad that cheerily recommend which ‘perfume Mom would absolutely adore.'”

She continued: “I digested the entire celebratory nature of the day as an insensitive slight to MY pain and MY story. However, my story changed. Through a metamorphosis of inward self reflection and a malleability to forgive, 3 years did not stretch to forever. The gratitude of that truth has never lost its potency.”