‘Dead To Me’ Could Be Christina Applegate’s Last Acting Role

In a recent interview with Variety, Christina Applegate said that her starring role on Dead to Me could be her last, due to the multiple sclerosis diagnosis she received in 2021.

“Jen Harding is the one, who — who knows, quite possibly the last one I’ll play,” she told the outlet. “With my disease, I don’t know how capable I am. But this was a gift. This was a gift to me.”

The Married … with Children actress shared that she learned was she was “capable of doing” while filming the final season of the Netflix series. “It had to be cold, because heat is our kryptonite. Can’t work those 18-hour days, you know? It was impossible,” she said.