‘DC League Of Super-Pets’ Tops The Domestic Box Office
DC League of Super-Pets took the number one spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, bringing in $23 million. Deadline reports that despite the “summer slowdown,” the original animated film did well. In comparison, The Bad Guys brought in $23.95 million during its opening weekend earlier this year.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (July 29th) through Sunday (July 31st):
1. DC League of Super-Pets, $23 million
2. Nope, $18.55 million
3. Thor: Love and Thunder, $13.1 million
4. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $10.88 million
5. Top Gun: Maverick, $8.2 million
6. Where the Crawdads Sing, $7.5 million
7. Elvis, $5.8 million
8. The Black Phone, $2.5 million
9. Jurassic World: Dominion, $2.08 million
10. Vengeance, $1.75 million