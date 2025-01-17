David Lynch, Visionary Director of ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Blue Velvet,’ Dies at 78

Pioneering director David Lynch, known for iconic films like Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man, Eraserhead, Dune (1984) and Mulholland Drive and the groundbreaking TV series Twin Peaks, has passed away at 78. He had previously disclosed his emphysema diagnosis after a lifetime of smoking, which led to his inability to continue directing. Deadline reports that Lynch was recently forced to evacuate his Los Angeles-area house due to the Sunset Fire and “then took a turn for the worse.” The director’s distinct blend of horror, film noir, and classical surrealism earned him four career Oscar nominations, and ultimately an honorary Academy lifetime achievement award. Lynch was remembered yesterday by many of his director peers, including Steven Spielberg. “The world is going to miss such an original and unique voice,” he said. “His films have already stood the test of time and they always will.” (Variety)