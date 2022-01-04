David Koechner Arrested on New Year’s Eve For Suspected DUI
People reports that Anchorman and The Office actor David Koechner was arrested in Simi Valley, California, on New Year’s Eve at 3 p.m. local time. Koechner allegedly ran his vehicle into a street sign and was driving under the influence.
The actor’s vehicle was towed, and he was booked at 5:15 p.m. Koechner was later released on New Year’s Day at 6 a.m. Photographs showed him filling his car up with gas on Sunday (January 2nd).
Koechner is due in Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 30th.