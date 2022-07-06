David Harbour Says He Fell In Love With Lily Allen On Their Third Date

In an interview with GQ published on Monday (July 4th), Stranger Things actor David Harbour shared some sweet details about his relationship with Lily Allen. The married couple first met via the exclusive dating app Raya.

“I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff. And yeah, I started texting with her, she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s fucking unbelievable,” Harbour said.

The Hellboy star joked, “She claims to have fallen in love at first sight with me — I mean, who wouldn’t?”

As for when he fell in love with her, Harbour said it was on their third date. “I remember the exact moment. It was our third date. I was just in this phase, where I was like, I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything, because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs …”

He continued, “It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking: Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around.”