David Harbour, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho + More!

DAVID HARBOUR TO STAR IN THE TRASHERS: Deadline reports that Stranger Things actor David Harbour will play the lead in Cooper Raiff’s The Trashers. Harbour will play Jimmy Galante, “a Connecticut trash magnate and associate of the Genovese crime family (which has been cited as an inspiration for The Sopranos).”

FIRE ISLAND TRAILER IS RELEASED: According to Variety, Hulu released the first trailer for Fire Island on Monday (April 25th). Starring Shrill actor Joel Kim Booster, Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang, and Margaret Cho, the film is a “modern” Pride and Prejudice, focused on two gay best friends who venture to Fire Island.

ELON MUSK TO BE FEATURED ON THE NEW YORK TIMES PRESESNTS: Tesla CEO and now the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk is set to be the subject of the next installment of The New York Times Presents. According to TVLine, “Elon Musk’s Crash Course” will premiere on FX and Hulu on May 20th.

TYRA BANKS JOINS THE CAST OF DON’T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER’S DEAD: Deadline reports that Tyra Banks has secured a role in the remake of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. The original film came out in 1991, and the new version is scheduled to begin filming in July.