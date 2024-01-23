David Gail, Valerie Bertinelli, ‘Jurassic World’ + More!

DAVID GAIL DIES AT 58: According to People, Beverly Hills, 90210 actor David Gail has died at the age of 58 due to “heart failure.” His sister, Katie Colmenares, announced the news of his passing on Instagram Sunday (January 21st). Gail appeared on shows such as Port Charles, Savannah, ER, Growing Pains, Doogie Howser, M.D., and Murder, She Wrote.

VALERIE BERTINELLI SAYS SHE WAS ‘BASICALLY GHOSTED’ BY THE FOOD NETWORK: Valerie Bertinelli revealed on Instagram Saturday (January 20th) that she won’t be returning for another season of the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship, despite hosting the show for 12 seasons. This comes after she revealed in April of last year that her show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, was cancelled after 14 seasons. Explaining how she found out about Kids Baking Championship, Bertinelli wrote on X, “There were never any talks, so no talks could be stalled. I got an inkling I might not be asked back when I saw I was not in the holiday specials. I got a text by a third party on Friday that told me I would not be back. LOL I was basically ghosted.” According to Deadline, Khloe Kardashian commented on her Instagram post, “Wait!!! What!!!!! I need to sign a petition. I looooove this show and watch it daily. I record it and all. I love you and Duff together, and it will be hard to imagine it without you. The way you are with the children is magical. Your understanding and advice to them is key.”

A NEW ‘JURASSIC WORLD’ MOVIE IS IN THE WORKS: Variety reports that a new movie in the Jurassic World franchise is in the works at Universal. David Koepp, the screenwriter who wrote the script for the original Jurassic Park film in 1993, will write the screenplay for the new film. The director has not yet been announced.

CHECK OUT THE TEASER TRAILER FOR ‘RIPLEY:’ On Monday (January 22nd), Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for Ripley, a new series based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels. Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, Marge Sherwood, and Johnny Flynn all star in the show. It is set to be released on the streaming platform on April 4th, 2024.