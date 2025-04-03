David Fincher To Direct Brad Pitt In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Netflix Follow-Up From Tarantino Script

David Fincher will reportedly direct a sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Tarantino writing the screenplay. The project, still untitled, is in development at Netflix. Brad Pitt is said to reprising his role as stuntman Cliff Booth, having previously worked with Fincher on iconic films such as Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Insisders doubt Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie will return. The sequel emerges after Tarantino shelved his 10th feature, The Movie Critic, opting instead to delve into this new chapter alongside Fincher on Netflix. It’s not clear when Tarantino with direct again. (Source)