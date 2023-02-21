David Cross Appears To Slam Dave Chappelle And Bill Maher Over Transphobic Jokes

David Cross told Salon in a recent interview that he has had enough of the comics who “b—h and moan” about cancel culture. His comments seem directed at comedians like Dave Chappelle and Bill Maher, who have both faced significant backlash for their transphobic remarks.

The Arrested Development actor told the outlet, “All the comics who b—h and moan about, ‘Hey, they’re trying to cancel me for this joke I made.’ Most of the time it’s a nothing joke and it doesn’t matter.”

He continued, “And now you are positioning yourself as this bulls—t voice of, ‘They’re not going to cancel me. You can’t silence me.’ For what? Your dumb joke about trans people? Who gives a s—t? I mean, is it that important to you?”

Cross added, “Just move on and not hurt hundreds of thousands of people. It’s a choice people make.”