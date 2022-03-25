Dave Coulier Reveals That He Has Been Sober For Two Years

Dave Coulier revealed on Instagram Thursday (March 24th) that he is now two years sober.

The Full House alum and self-proclaimed “drunk” shared a photo of himself with a bloody face and wrote “When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down.”

He continued, “Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love – like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

The 62-year-old comedian says that although he loved alcohol, “it didn’t love me back” and he hasn’t had a drink since January 1st, 2020.