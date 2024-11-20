Dave Coulier Defends ‘True Loving Friend’ John Stamos Over Bald Cap Photos

Dave Coulier responded to the people criticizing John Stamos for donning a bald cap (rather than actually shaving his head) in a gesture of solidarity after Coulier’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis. “I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey,” Coulier wrote on Instagram. “It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time. I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap — being a true loving friend and brother.” Stamos has voiced admiration for Coulier’s strength and positivity, pledging unwavering support and love. (EW)