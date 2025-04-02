Dave Coulier Cancer-Free 5 Months After Diagnosis, ‘Full House’ Co-Stars Celebrate

Dave Coulier, the beloved star of Full House, recently learned that he is cancer-free after battling stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Following chemotherapy and an anxious wait for biopsy results, Coulier, 65, joyfully shared in a Parade interview that the cancer has disappeared: “There is no sign of cancer. One of the few times in my life when ‘zero’ has been a great number to hear.” He now eagerly awaits the results of a CAT scan to confirm that the cancer is firmly “in the rearview mirror.” His ecstatic Full House co-stars and longtime friends, Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos, expressed their jubilation and support on social media. (EW)