Dave Chappelle Under Fire From GLAAD

Dave Chappelle is under fire for his latest Netflix comedy special.

In The Closer, Chappelle declares that “Gender is a fact,” and claims that he is “team TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).”

GLAAD issued a statement on Twitter Wednesday (Oct. 6th), saying, “Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”

Elsewhere in the special, the comedian also revealed that he is done making LGBTQ jokes “until we are both sure that we are laughing together.”