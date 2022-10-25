Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, Tyler Perry & More Attend Will Smith’s Emancipation Screening

Celebrities like Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Tyler Perry all supported Will Smith at his intimate screening of his upcoming thriller Emancipation in Los Angeles last night. Other celebs that attended included Kenya Barris, music producer Corey Smyth, celebrity stylist Fawn Boardley writer-producer Esa Lewis and more.

Smith posted a pic on Instagram, along with the caption “EPIC night!!” Barris posted a pic, saying that “this night was truly one for the books! An amazing and brilliant group of friends got together and witnessed TRUE ART.”

He continued: “The conversation after was the effect of what anything and everything we as creatives do in this industry hope for.”

Perry posted via IG, “I’m still haunted by Emancipation. It’s truly powerful, moving and captivating. And the conversation afterwards with this group was legendary. Thank you Will Smith for the preview!”

Emancipation is due to be released in select theaters on December 2nd, before it hits Apple TV+ on December 9th.