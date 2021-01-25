Dave Chappelle Hangs With Elon Musk, Grimes and Joe Rogan Just Before Testing Positive

Dave Chappelle tested positive for COVID, and he is completely asymptomatic, according to his reps. While he has canceled the rest of his tour, some are concerned about photographs of him hanging with Grimes, Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, shortly before he learned he was positive.

Chappelle is in isolation for now. He has been performing shows since June in Ohio and Texas. The audience has only been welcomed after being rapid-tested, and Chappelle himself has been getting daily tests. He is not the only performer to get COVID after resuming live, socially distant appearances. Ellen DeGeneres also came down with COVID, and has now recovered.

Grimes shared that she tested positive for COVID a few weeks ago. In the photograph, none of them are wearing masks. Rogan, however, debunked the rumors that Grimes infected Chappelle. "Because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week," he wrote. "Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner @grimes." Musk and Grimes recently welcomed a child.