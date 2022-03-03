Darren Criss Reveals His Brother Recently Died By Suicide

Darren Criss revealed on Instagram Wednesday (March 2nd) that his older brother recently died by suicide.

The Glee alum wrote, “It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us. His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers.”

According to Criss, his brother had “struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch” that lasted for several years.