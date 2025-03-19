Darren Aronofsky In Talks To Direct Netflix’s ‘Cujo’

Darren Aronofsky is in talks with Netflix to potentially direct the remake of Stephen King’s novel Cujo, about a bloodthirsty St. Bernard. The project is still in early development, but if finalized, it would mark Aronofsky’s first feature for a streaming service. The director is best known for his challenging indie dramas like Requiem For A Dream, The Wrestler, and Black Swan. King’s 1981 novel was first adapted into a film in 1983, earning $21 million worldwide against a $6 million budget. King’s works have been popular sources of Hollywood adaptations for decades, with a slew of other new projects also in the works, including a Carrie series from Mike Flanagan. (Variety)