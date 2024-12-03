Danny Pintauro Recovering From Emergency Surgery After Scooter Accident

Danny Pintauro, best known for roles in Who’s The Boss? and Cujo, recently underwent emergency surgery following a scooter accident. The actor shared a video on Instagram detailing the incident, where he had to choose between hitting a van and a pylon in a blocked bike lane. He picked the pylon, resulting in injuries including scrapes and a suspected broken arm. Days later, he experienced severe chest pains and was diagnosed with a tear in his stomach lining, which led to surgery to repair the injury and treat an infection in his bloodstream. Pintauro is expected to fully recover, and says he’s appreciative of the support. (EW)