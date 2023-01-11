Danny Masterson Will Be Retried On Rape Charges

On Tuesday (January 10th), a judge in Los Angeles rejected the dismissal of rape charges against That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson and instead scheduled jury selection and a new trial for March 29th.

This comes after a Los Angeles jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in November, resulting in a mistrial.

Masterson was charged with forcibly raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He has denied the allegations.