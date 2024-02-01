Danny Masterson Is Moved To Maximum-Security Prison That Once Held Charles Manson

Danny Masterson was transferred to Corcoran State Prison in California’s San Joaquin Valley on Monday (January 29th). The maximum-security prison previously housed inmates such as Charles Manson, Sirhan Sirhan, and Rodney Alcala.

This comes after a judge denied the That ‘70s Show actor’s request for bail because, as the judge wrote, he had “every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful.”

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September of last year, after he was found guilty of raping two women between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.