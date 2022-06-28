Danny Bonaduce Describes His Mystery Illness

On ABC News Monday (June 27th), The Partridge Family star Danny Bonaduce shared the symptoms of his mystery illness and said he “was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one.”

Detailing his experience, he said, “I couldn’t walk at all. I couldn’t balance, I couldn’t do anything like that. Bonaduce added that he was “afraid of everything, I was afraid of my stairs, for God’s sake.”

In April, the Breaking Bonaduce star announced that he was taking a “temporary medical leave” from his radio show, The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show.

Though Bonaduce’s illness remains a mystery, doctors were able to rule out a stroke. “I just immediately said ‘stroke.’ I’d seen my dad had a stroke, it was the same thing. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t keep my balance, I slurred really badly, I couldn’t remember anything. And this amazing miracle of medicine, they said, ‘You did not have a stroke,'” he said.

Bonaduce returned to his radio show on Monday (June 27th).