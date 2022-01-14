Danielle Brooks Marries Dennis Gelin In Christian Siriano Dress

Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks shared photos of her recent wedding to Dennis Gelin on Instagram Thursday (Jan. 13th).

The actress wore bridal gowns by Christian Siriano and Alonuko for her nuptials.

She thanked the former Project Runway designer writing, “Words can’t express how grateful I am to have a friend like you. You’ve held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress!”

Brooks also explained that she specifically looked for a Black designer for her other dress and praised Alonuko, calling her “incredible to work with.”