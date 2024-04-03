Daniel Tosh Spreads Rumor That Kylie Jenner Is Having Timothee Chalamet’s Baby

Daniel Tosh spread a false rumor that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Timothée Chalamet’s baby. The comedian made the claims during an episode of his Tosh Show podcast, citing information from a grocery store employee in Los Angeles. He stated that Jenner and the Kardashian-Jenner crew had allegedly rented out the entire store to film the season 5 finale of their reality show, during which Jenner would reveal her pregnancy. However, insiders close to production sources have dismissed the rumor as baseless. Representatives for Jenner and Chalamet have not commented on the matter. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in September 2023, have recently faced breakup rumors as they have not been seen together since January.