Daniel Radcliffe, Nick Offerman, Talia Ryder + More!

DANIEL RADCLIFFE ADDRESSES RUMORS THAT HE’LL PLAY THE NEXT WOLVERINE: In a recent interview with GQ, Daniel Radcliffe addressed the rumors that he’ll be starring as the next Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. “It’s purely a press tour rumor; I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth,” he told the outlet. After playing Harry Potter for years, Radcliffe added that he doesn’t “ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time.”

‘FRIDAY THE 13TH’ PREQUEL IN THE WORKS AT PEACOCK: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Friday the 13th prequel titled Crystal Lake is in development at Peacock. American Gods and Star Trek: Discovery creator Bryan Fuller is set to write and executive produce the series.

NICK OFFERMAN AND TALIA RYDER JOIN THE CAST OF ‘DUMB MONEY:’ Deadline reports that Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman and Never Rarely Sometimes Always actress Talia Ryder have joined the cast of Dumb Money. The film centers on the GameStop short squeeze that took place in 2021. They will be joining Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera and Myah’la Herrold.

CRISTIN MILIOTI TO STAR IN ‘THE PENGUIN’ SERIES: According to Variety, How I Met Your Mother actress Cristin Milioti is set to star alongside Colin Farrell in The Batman spinoff titled The Penguin. It is believed that the series will take place after The Batman, but details are being kept quiet for now.