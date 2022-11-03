Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He Spoke Out Against J.K. Rowling

In an interview with IndieWire published Tuesday (November 1st), Daniel Radcliffe commented on the open letter he wrote for The Trevor Project’s website in 2020, in response to J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments. In the letter, Radcliffe declared, “Transgender women are women.”

The Lost City actor told the outlet, “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that. And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

He added, “It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything.”