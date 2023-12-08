Daniel Glover, Maya Erskine, Sarah Paulson + More!

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘MR. & MRS. SMITH:’ On Thursday (December 7th), Prime Video dropped the trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a new series based on the 2005 film by the same name. Community actor Donald Glover and Pen15 co-creator Maya Erskine portray two assassins who are married in the show—in the same vein as the film. Guest stars include Sarah Paulson, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Parker Posey. According to Variety, all eight episodes from the first season will be available on February 2nd.

FOREST WHITAKER’S EX-WIFE KEISHA NASH DIES AT 51: Deadline reports that Proud actress Keisha Nash, who was married to Forest Whitaker from 1996 to 2018, has passed away at the age of 51. Their 25-year-old daughter, True, confirmed the news via her Instagram stories on Thursday (December 7th). “goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,” True wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Nash. “the most beautiful woman in the world… thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.” Nash’s cause of death is not yet known.

AUTHOR SUES ADAM MCKAY AND NETFLIX FOR COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT OVER ‘DON’T LOOK UP:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Louisiana-based author William Collier is suing Adam McKay and Netflix for copyright infringement. Collier wrote a book called Stanley’s Comet that has a “strikingly similar” plot to the 2021 film Don’t Look Up, according to court documents. Collier also alleges that he sent a copy of his book to his daughter, Adrienne Metz, in 2007, and that she submitted it to the division of Mosaic Media Group that she worked for. The complaint claims that McKay, a Mosaic client, reviewed the book. Don’t Look Up was nominated for four Academy Awards.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘GOOD GRIEF:’ On Wednesday (December 6th), Netflix released the trailer for Good Grief, written and directed by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy. The film follows an artist named Marc (Levy) who is grieving the death of his husband (Luke Evans). Levy recently told Entertainment Weekly that the film is “absolutely not” a romantic comedy, but more a “drama or a dramedy.” He also shared that it was inspired, in part, by the overwhelming grief he felt after losing his grandmother “toward the tail end of the pandemic.” The film is set to reach the streaming platform on January 5th.